Is A Downturn Overdue? The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG), Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK)?

The shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on September 24, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $23 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on January 18, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on January 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Citigroup was of a view that IPG is Buy in its latest report on October 19, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that IPG is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 15, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $24.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.62.

The shares of the company added by 6.51% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $14.86 while ending the day at $16.20. During the trading session, a total of 6.47 million shares were traded which represents a -33.78% decline from the average session volume which is 4.84 million shares. IPG had ended its last session trading at $15.21. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.87 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.70, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 24.25, with a beta of 1.16. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 IPG 52-week low price stands at $11.63 while its 52-week high price is $25.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.88 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. generated 1.19 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 87.5%. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. has the potential to record 1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on September 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.13% to reach $44.00/share. It started the day trading at $11.66 and traded between $10.17 and $11.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CUK’s 50-day SMA is 30.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.74. The stock has a high of $55.13 for the year while the low is $7.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 451273.94 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 30.54%, as 589,093 IPG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.37% of Carnival Corporation & Plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.61, while the P/B ratio is 0.31. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -76.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The State of Wisconsin Investment Boa… bought more CUK shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The State of Wisconsin Investment Boa… purchasing 122,750 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,627,178 shares of CUK, with a total valuation of $83,623,076. Arrowstreet Capital LP meanwhile bought more CUK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $51,347,901 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its Carnival Corporation & Plc shares by 3.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,484,614 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 49,338 shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc which are valued at $47,255,264. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management In… increased its Carnival Corporation & Plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 706 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 589,792 shares and is now valued at $18,773,079.