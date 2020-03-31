Is A Downturn Overdue? Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM)?

The shares of Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $57 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mondelez International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 28, 2020, to Overweight the MDLZ stock while also putting a $68 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2020. Deutsche Bank was of a view that MDLZ is Hold in its latest report on December 12, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that MDLZ is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $61.26. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.79.

The shares of the company added by 6.77% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $48.21 while ending the day at $51.13. During the trading session, a total of 8.34 million shares were traded which represents a 8.87% incline from the average session volume which is 9.15 million shares. MDLZ had ended its last session trading at $47.89. Mondelez International Inc. currently has a market cap of $74.81 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.21, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.66, with a beta of 0.76. Mondelez International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 MDLZ 52-week low price stands at $41.19 while its 52-week high price is $59.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Mondelez International Inc. generated 1.29 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.56%. Mondelez International Inc. has the potential to record 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on October 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) is now rated as Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.55% to reach $4.63/share. It started the day trading at $0.41 and traded between $0.37 and $0.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TEUM’s 50-day SMA is 0.5834 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3504. The stock has a high of $5.38 for the year while the low is $0.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.63%, as 22.24M MDLZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.72% of Pareteum Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TEUM shares, increasing its portfolio by 17.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,043,756 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,138,403 shares of TEUM, with a total valuation of $3,997,506. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TEUM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,069,041 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hoving & Partners SA decreased its Pareteum Corporation shares by 60.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,769,487 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,310,060 shares of Pareteum Corporation which are valued at $2,670,913. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Pareteum Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 49,567 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,955,128 shares and is now valued at $1,094,872. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Pareteum Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.