Is A Downturn Overdue? j2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)?

The shares of j2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $83 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of j2 Global Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on October 19, 2018. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $95. Robert W. Baird was of a view that JCOM is Outperform in its latest report on August 31, 2016. Citigroup thinks that JCOM is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $111.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.13.

The shares of the company added by 12.12% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $67.31 while ending the day at $75.41. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a -95.05% decline from the average session volume which is 517710.0 shares. JCOM had ended its last session trading at $67.26. j2 Global Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.81 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.24, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.16, with a beta of 0.86. j2 Global Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 JCOM 52-week low price stands at $58.00 while its 52-week high price is $104.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The j2 Global Inc. generated 575.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 39.27%. j2 Global Inc. has the potential to record 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on February 27, 2014 where it informed investors and clients that LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) is now rated as Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.81% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.8301 and traded between $0.71 and $0.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LITB’s 50-day SMA is 0.9682 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1384. The stock has a high of $1.81 for the year while the low is $0.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1838.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 147.66%, as 4,552 JCOM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.05% of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 252.94K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AEB Capital LLC sold more LITB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AEB Capital LLC selling -345,069 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,279,046 shares of LITB, with a total valuation of $3,016,722.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. shares by 1.53% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 377,232 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,691 shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. which are valued at $347,053. In the same vein, DWS Investment GmbH increased its LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,261 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,400 shares and is now valued at $1,288. Following these latest developments, around 13.46% of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.