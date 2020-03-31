Is A Downturn Overdue? Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC), Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)?

The shares of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 01, 2016. KeyBanc Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Houston Wire & Cable Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on February 09, 2011. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on April 05, 2010, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Piper Jaffray was of a view that HWCC is Neutral in its latest report on August 12, 2008. William Blair thinks that HWCC is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.98.

The shares of the company added by 5.13% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.9288 while ending the day at $2.05. During the trading session, a total of 668711.0 shares were traded which represents a -1053.55% decline from the average session volume which is 57970.0 shares. HWCC had ended its last session trading at $1.95. Houston Wire & Cable Company currently has a market cap of $34.79 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.40, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.89, with a beta of 1.83. Houston Wire & Cable Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 HWCC 52-week low price stands at $1.67 while its 52-week high price is $6.33.

The Houston Wire & Cable Company generated 4.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. BofA/Merrill also rated TLRY as Initiated on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $18 suggesting that TLRY could surge by 93.03% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -27.36% to reach $94.86/share. It started the day trading at $8.51 and traded between $6.50 and $6.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TLRY’s 50-day SMA is 13.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.08. The stock has a high of $66.40 for the year while the low is $2.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.83%, as 10.30M HWCC shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 71.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.52% over the last six months.

ETF Managers Group LLC meanwhile bought more TLRY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,884,952 worth of shares.

Similarly, Horizons ETFs Management (Canada)… decreased its Tilray Inc. shares by 41.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,584,989 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,142,367 shares of Tilray Inc. which are valued at $22,871,391. In the same vein, Anson Funds Management LP decreased its Tilray Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,258,079 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,258,079 shares and is now valued at $18,154,080. Following these latest developments, around 5.60% of Tilray Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.