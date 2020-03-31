Is A Downturn Overdue? FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE), Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)?

The shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $41 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FirstEnergy Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Argus advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Buy the FE stock while also putting a $44 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $47. The stock was given Buy rating by Mizuho in its report released on November 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 53. Morgan Stanley was of a view that FE is Equal-Weight in its latest report on November 05, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that FE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $50.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.28.

The shares of the company added by 4.90% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $38.31 while ending the day at $40.49. During the trading session, a total of 6.21 million shares were traded which represents a -39.27% decline from the average session volume which is 4.46 million shares. FE had ended its last session trading at $38.60. FirstEnergy Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 FE 52-week low price stands at $32.00 while its 52-week high price is $52.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.55 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The FirstEnergy Corp. generated 679.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -21.82%. FirstEnergy Corp. has the potential to record 2.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $41. Deutsche Bank also rated NUE as Upgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $37 suggesting that NUE could surge by 28.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.36/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.68% to reach $49.00/share. It started the day trading at $35.14 and traded between $32.16 and $34.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NUE’s 50-day SMA is 42.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.69. The stock has a high of $61.17 for the year while the low is $27.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.22%, as 5.80M FE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.50% of Nucor Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.43, while the P/B ratio is 1.02. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NUE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 154,991 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,154,266 shares of NUE, with a total valuation of $1,536,328,899. State Farm Investment Management … meanwhile sold more NUE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,166,454,555 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Nucor Corporation shares by 3.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 19,331,055 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 667,963 shares of Nucor Corporation which are valued at $799,339,124. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Nucor Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 68,030 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,974,411 shares and is now valued at $660,541,895. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Nucor Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.