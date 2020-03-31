Is A Downturn Overdue? Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI), Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH)?

The shares of Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Donaldson Company Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $53. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on September 08, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. Stifel was of a view that DCI is Hold in its latest report on June 02, 2017. Jefferies thinks that DCI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $42.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.29.

The shares of the company added by 7.08% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $35.69 while ending the day at $39.02. During the trading session, a total of 646372.0 shares were traded which represents a -19.34% decline from the average session volume which is 541620.0 shares. DCI had ended its last session trading at $36.44. Donaldson Company Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.2 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.91, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.24, with a beta of 1.49. Donaldson Company Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 DCI 52-week low price stands at $31.08 while its 52-week high price is $58.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Donaldson Company Inc. generated 211.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.0%. Donaldson Company Inc. has the potential to record 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) is now rated as Underweight. Deutsche Bank also rated AVH as Downgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $2 suggesting that AVH could surge by 77.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.99% to reach $4.07/share. It started the day trading at $1.01 and traded between $0.82 and $0.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVH’s 50-day SMA is 3.5000 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.8081. The stock has a high of $5.02 for the year while the low is $0.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 114941.65 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 133.06%, as 267,883 DCI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.64% of Avianca Holdings S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 313.88K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -79.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Donald Smith & Co., Inc. sold more AVH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Donald Smith & Co., Inc. selling -82,010 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,796,027 shares of AVH, with a total valuation of $10,261,419. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more AVH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,691,007 worth of shares.

Similarly, RWC Asset Advisors (US) LLC decreased its Avianca Holdings S.A. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 371,603 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Avianca Holdings S.A. which are valued at $1,363,783. In the same vein, Banco BTG Pactual SA (Investment … decreased its Avianca Holdings S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 357,270 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 357,270 shares and is now valued at $1,311,181.