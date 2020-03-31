Is A Downturn Overdue? Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX), Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)?

The shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $36 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cognex Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on December 12, 2019, to Neutral the CGNX stock while also putting a $52 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $36. Bernstein was of a view that CGNX is Mkt Perform in its latest report on April 30, 2019. Gordon Haskett thinks that CGNX is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 54.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $46.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.61.

The shares of the company added by 4.99% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $43.035 while ending the day at $45.46. During the trading session, a total of 1.3 million shares were traded which represents a -5.81% decline from the average session volume which is 1.23 million shares. CGNX had ended its last session trading at $43.30. Cognex Corporation currently has a market cap of $8.5 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 39.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.61, with a beta of 1.64. Cognex Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.50 CGNX 52-week low price stands at $35.20 while its 52-week high price is $59.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cognex Corporation generated 171.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 58.7%. Cognex Corporation has the potential to record 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CFRA published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) is now rated as Hold. Jefferies also rated VLO as Upgrade on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $52 suggesting that VLO could surge by 45.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.04/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.77% to reach $86.94/share. It started the day trading at $47.48 and traded between $41.00 and $47.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VLO’s 50-day SMA is 68.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 82.85. The stock has a high of $101.99 for the year while the low is $31.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.93%, as 10.71M CGNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.63% of Valero Energy Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.06, while the P/B ratio is 0.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 44.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VLO shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 567,090 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,052,213 shares of VLO, with a total valuation of $2,255,959,111. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more VLO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,546,661,171 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Valero Energy Corporation shares by 1.89% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 21,557,904 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 399,266 shares of Valero Energy Corporation which are valued at $1,428,211,140. In the same vein, Boston Partners Global Investors,… increased its Valero Energy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,509,619 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,678,791 shares and is now valued at $641,219,904. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Valero Energy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.