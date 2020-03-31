Is A Downturn Overdue? Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)?

The shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $29 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SVB Leerink advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Mkt Perform the APLS stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $36. Credit Suisse was of a view that APLS is Neutral in its latest report on November 05, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that APLS is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $47.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.45.

The shares of the company added by 9.22% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $25.06 while ending the day at $28.68. During the trading session, a total of 746391.0 shares were traded which represents a 51.53% incline from the average session volume which is 1.54 million shares. APLS had ended its last session trading at $26.26. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.70 APLS 52-week low price stands at $16.85 while its 52-week high price is $45.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.70 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 351.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 48.82%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $56. JP Morgan also rated ARNA as Upgrade on January 31, 2020, with its price target of $58 suggesting that ARNA could surge by 37.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.43% to reach $67.60/share. It started the day trading at $44.9899 and traded between $41.315 and $42.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARNA’s 50-day SMA is 45.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.26. The stock has a high of $64.48 for the year while the low is $32.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.09%, as 3.75M APLS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.62% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.51, while the P/B ratio is 1.97. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 618.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more ARNA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -103,756 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,675,863 shares of ARNA, with a total valuation of $208,543,490. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ARNA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $198,977,236 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,645,894 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 16,784 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $162,606,872. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 171,398 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,844,701 shares and is now valued at $82,273,665. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.