Expensive Market, What To Buy? The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB), Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)

The shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Neutral the NTB stock while also putting a $39 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on July 08, 2019. That day the Keefe Bruyette set price target on the stock to $41. Robert W. Baird was of a view that NTB is Neutral in its latest report on April 18, 2018. Citigroup thinks that NTB is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 14, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 42.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $25.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.54.

The shares of the company added by 6.36% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $16.5408 while ending the day at $17.56. During the trading session, a total of 585783.0 shares were traded which represents a -122.85% decline from the average session volume which is 262860.0 shares. NTB had ended its last session trading at $16.51. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited currently has a market cap of $1000.0 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.89, with a beta of 2.15. NTB 52-week low price stands at $13.76 while its 52-week high price is $40.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.87 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.2%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has the potential to record 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. Telsey Advisory Group also rated KSS as Reiterated on January 10, 2020, with its price target of $45 suggesting that KSS could surge by 51.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.66% to reach $33.31/share. It started the day trading at $17.5447 and traded between $15.70 and $16.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KSS’s 50-day SMA is 35.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.09. The stock has a high of $75.91 for the year while the low is $12.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.65%, as 19.46M NTB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.71% of Kohl’s Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.65, while the P/B ratio is 0.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more KSS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -166,169 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,100,116 shares of KSS, with a total valuation of $708,619,541. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more KSS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $435,314,331 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Kohl’s Corporation shares by 0.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,555,757 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -45,386 shares of Kohl’s Corporation which are valued at $334,957,887. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Kohl’s Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 471,953 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,109,758 shares and is now valued at $239,197,026. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Kohl’s Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.