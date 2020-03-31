Expensive Market, What To Buy? Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH), Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

The shares of Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on October 17, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $14 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Recro Pharma Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Janney advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2019, to Buy the REPH stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on February 14, 2018. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on December 19, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Aegis Capital was of a view that REPH is Buy in its latest report on November 14, 2016. Brean Capital thinks that REPH is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.96.

The shares of the company added by 20.48% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.68 while ending the day at $8.00. During the trading session, a total of 580439.0 shares were traded which represents a -52.15% decline from the average session volume which is 381490.0 shares. REPH had ended its last session trading at $6.64. REPH 52-week low price stands at $5.08 while its 52-week high price is $19.21.

The Recro Pharma Inc. generated 19.15 million in revenue during the last quarter. Recro Pharma Inc. has the potential to record 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Telsey Advisory Group also rated SHOO as Reiterated on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $35 suggesting that SHOO could surge by 38.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.35% to reach $37.18/share. It started the day trading at $24.0988 and traded between $22.425 and $22.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHOO’s 50-day SMA is 33.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.91. The stock has a high of $44.79 for the year while the low is $16.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.15%, as 3.21M REPH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.00% of Steven Madden Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.54, while the P/B ratio is 2.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 863.53K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SHOO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 48,051 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,216,896 shares of SHOO, with a total valuation of $366,792,499. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SHOO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $254,547,885 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Steven Madden Ltd. shares by 17.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,060,686 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -850,765 shares of Steven Madden Ltd. which are valued at $132,784,432. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its Steven Madden Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 114,573 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,704,568 shares and is now valued at $121,139,374. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Steven Madden Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.