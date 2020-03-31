Expensive Market, What To Buy? Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP), Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

The shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $30 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Coca-Cola European Partners plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on January 15, 2020, to Overweight the CCEP stock while also putting a $62 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on December 05, 2019. Morgan Stanley was of a view that CCEP is Equal-Weight in its latest report on June 12, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $46.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.05.

The shares of the company added by 9.65% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $33.57 while ending the day at $36.80. During the trading session, a total of 4.36 million shares were traded which represents a -174.09% decline from the average session volume which is 1.59 million shares. CCEP had ended its last session trading at $33.56. Coca-Cola European Partners plc currently has a market cap of $16.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.34, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.36, with a beta of 0.72. Coca-Cola European Partners plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 CCEP 52-week low price stands at $28.35 while its 52-week high price is $58.94.

The Coca-Cola European Partners plc generated 429.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has the potential to record 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. Maxim Group also rated NTNX as Reiterated on November 26, 2019, with its price target of $52 suggesting that NTNX could surge by 52.57% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.32% to reach $33.80/share. It started the day trading at $17.25 and traded between $15.90 and $16.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NTNX’s 50-day SMA is 27.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.05. The stock has a high of $43.71 for the year while the low is $11.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.49%, as 12.91M CCEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.30% of Nutanix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more NTNX shares, increasing its portfolio by 26.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 5,268,201 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,114,224 shares of NTNX, with a total valuation of $598,723,100. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NTNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $364,806,379 worth of shares.

Similarly, Generation Investment Management … increased its Nutanix Inc. shares by 0.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,528,495 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 42,211 shares of Nutanix Inc. which are valued at $346,359,321. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Nutanix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 262,891 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,144,057 shares and is now valued at $217,994,319. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Nutanix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.