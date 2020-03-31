Expensive Market, What To Buy? Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

The shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Monness Crespi & Hardt in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. Monness Crespi & Hardt wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Sell the ADM stock while also putting a $38 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on April 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 51. Stifel was of a view that ADM is Buy in its latest report on February 08, 2019. Argus thinks that ADM is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $46.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.43.

The shares of the company added by 6.96% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $33.28 while ending the day at $35.83. During the trading session, a total of 3.11 million shares were traded which represents a 14.18% incline from the average session volume which is 3.62 million shares. ADM had ended its last session trading at $33.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.46, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ADM 52-week low price stands at $28.92 while its 52-week high price is $47.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company generated 5.31 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 67.61%. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has the potential to record 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $13.25. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.14% to reach $22.06/share. It started the day trading at $11.61 and traded between $10.16 and $10.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SLRC’s 50-day SMA is 17.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.87. The stock has a high of $21.72 for the year while the low is $7.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 401258.3 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.97%, as 477,377 ADM shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.95, while the P/B ratio is 0.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 276.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.11% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 6.37% of Solar Capital Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.