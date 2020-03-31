Expensive Market, What To Buy? Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT), Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

The shares of Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on February 24, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $13 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Altimmune Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on July 19, 2019, to Buy the ALT stock while also putting a $8.30 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on October 09, 2017. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 100.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.38.

The shares of the company added by 5.96% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.86 while ending the day at $3.02. During the trading session, a total of 1.76 million shares were traded which represents a -32.67% decline from the average session volume which is 1.33 million shares. ALT had ended its last session trading at $2.85. Altimmune Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 16.90 ALT 52-week low price stands at $1.51 while its 52-week high price is $4.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Altimmune Inc. generated 9.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.0%. Altimmune Inc. has the potential to record -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) is now rated as Neutral. Guggenheim also rated TALO as Initiated on February 11, 2019, with its price target of $38 suggesting that TALO could surge by 53.77% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.80% to reach $12.33/share. It started the day trading at $6.38 and traded between $5.27 and $5.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TALO’s 50-day SMA is 15.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.15. The stock has a high of $31.34 for the year while the low is $5.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.82%, as 2.41M ALT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.24% of Talos Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.34, while the P/B ratio is 0.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 501.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -80.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The MacKay Shields LLC sold more TALO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The MacKay Shields LLC selling -128,781 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,543,714 shares of TALO, with a total valuation of $50,320,739. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TALO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $41,669,275 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Talos Energy Inc. shares by 20.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,725,409 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 290,020 shares of Talos Energy Inc. which are valued at $24,500,808. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Talos Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 281,557 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,248,778 shares and is now valued at $17,732,648. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Talos Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.