Are Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Prospects Worsening?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -0.54% on 03/30/20. The shares fell to a low of $147.20 before closing at $150.88. Intraday shares traded counted 15.71 million, which was -93.04% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 8.14M. ZM’s previous close was $151.70 while the outstanding shares total 259.60M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 1734.25, and a growth ratio of 65.20. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.15, with weekly volatility at 9.51% and ATR at 13.85. The ZM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $59.94 and a $164.94 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Zoom Video Communications Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $39.17 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.1 billion million total, with 333.83 million as their total liabilities.

ZM were able to record 113.81 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 268.11 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 151.89 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Zoom Video Communications Inc. recorded a total of 188.25 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 43.8% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 11.5%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 32.55 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 155.7 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 259.60M with the revenue now reading 0.06 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.01 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.09 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ZM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ZM attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Steckelberg Kelly sold 11,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 126.58, for a total value of 1,400,901. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Subotovsky Santiago now sold 73,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,851,521. Also, 10% Owner, Emergence Equity Partners III, sold 73,168 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 19. The shares were price at an average price of 120.98 per share, with a total market value of 8,851,521. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, Yuan Eric S. now holds 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,583,527. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

4 out of 23 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 13 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Zoom Video Communications Inc.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ZM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $108.75.