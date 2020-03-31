Analysts Turn Mixed On voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET), Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN)

The shares of voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2017. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of voxeljet AG, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on August 15, 2016. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $5.70. The stock was given In-line rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on September 22, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Imperial Capital was of a view that VJET is In-line in its latest report on September 17, 2015. Piper Jaffray thinks that VJET is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.72. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.44.

The shares of the company added by 32.53% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.77 while ending the day at $1.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.31 million shares were traded which represents a -1687.84% decline from the average session volume which is 73000.0 shares. VJET had ended its last session trading at $0.83. voxeljet AG debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 VJET 52-week low price stands at $0.58 while its 52-week high price is $2.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The voxeljet AG generated 7.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 94.44%. voxeljet AG has the potential to record -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $13.50. CapitalOne also rated INN as Initiated on June 25, 2019, with its price target of $13 suggesting that INN could surge by 54.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.25% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $4.23 and traded between $3.65 and $4.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INN’s 50-day SMA is 8.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.03. The stock has a high of $12.63 for the year while the low is $2.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.51%, as 12.37M VJET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.03% of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.26, while the P/B ratio is 0.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more INN shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 520,446 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,329,081 shares of INN, with a total valuation of $160,640,581. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more INN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $129,668,361 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Summit Hotel Properties Inc. shares by 6.19% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,585,516 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -368,706 shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. which are valued at $51,777,733. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its Summit Hotel Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 402,547 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,220,061 shares and is now valued at $39,119,965. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.