Analysts Turn Mixed On Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

The shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $271 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2020, to Neutral the VRTX stock while also putting a $230 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $252. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on November 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 235. BofA/Merrill was of a view that VRTX is Buy in its latest report on October 17, 2019. Goldman thinks that VRTX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 254.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 21 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $267.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.26.

The shares of the company added by 6.76% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $220.00 while ending the day at $231.92. During the trading session, a total of 2.1 million shares were traded which represents a -17.21% decline from the average session volume which is 1.79 million shares. VRTX had ended its last session trading at $217.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated currently has a market cap of $62.14 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 51.46, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.87, with a beta of 1.14. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.50 VRTX 52-week low price stands at $163.68 while its 52-week high price is $249.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated generated 3.11 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.97%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has the potential to record 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $7.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.59% to reach $12.50/share. It started the day trading at $7.77 and traded between $7.05 and $7.18 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $12.81 for the year while the low is $5.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.79%, as 3.07M VRTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.12% of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.64, while the P/B ratio is 0.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.23% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BRMK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $100,016,933 worth of shares.

Similarly, Farallon Capital Management LLC decreased its Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares by 90.43% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,174,613 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -67,825,387 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. which are valued at $81,073,127. In the same vein, Cerity Partners LLC decreased its Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,543,009 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,543,009 shares and is now valued at $51,336,002. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.