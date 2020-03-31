Analysts Turn Mixed On Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV), Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

The shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $184 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Veeva Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2020, to Overweight the VEEV stock while also putting a $188 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $175. The stock was given Hold rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on November 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 165. Raymond James was of a view that VEEV is Outperform in its latest report on September 26, 2019. Needham thinks that VEEV is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 28, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 187.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $175.12. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.90.

The shares of the company added by 8.51% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $145.2419 while ending the day at $157.94. During the trading session, a total of 1.89 million shares were traded which represents a -13.43% decline from the average session volume which is 1.67 million shares. VEEV had ended its last session trading at $145.55. Veeva Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $23.72 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 79.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.09, with a beta of 0.94. Veeva Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.40 VEEV 52-week low price stands at $118.11 while its 52-week high price is $176.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.36 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Veeva Systems Inc. generated 892.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.78%. Veeva Systems Inc. has the potential to record 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.81% to reach $17.83/share. It started the day trading at $17.08 and traded between $15.75 and $15.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NEWT’s 50-day SMA is 18.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.39. The stock has a high of $23.99 for the year while the low is $7.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.67%, as 2.13M VEEV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.92% of Newtek Business Services Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.49, while the P/B ratio is 0.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 325.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 63.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more NEWT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -23,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 523,837 shares of NEWT, with a total valuation of $9,931,950. Invesco Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more NEWT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,398,180 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC increased its Newtek Business Services Corp. shares by 7.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 317,884 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 22,615 shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. which are valued at $6,027,081. In the same vein, Advisors Asset Management, Inc. increased its Newtek Business Services Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,652 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 304,318 shares and is now valued at $5,769,869. Following these latest developments, around 5.80% of Newtek Business Services Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.