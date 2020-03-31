Analysts Turn Mixed On Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN), Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

The shares of Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $124 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seattle Genetics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on February 12, 2020, to Buy the SGEN stock while also putting a $150 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on February 11, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $165. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that SGEN is Outperform in its latest report on January 27, 2020. Guggenheim thinks that SGEN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $127.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.58.

The shares of the company added by 5.51% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $110.61 while ending the day at $115.29. During the trading session, a total of 740790.0 shares were traded which represents a 36.14% incline from the average session volume which is 1.16 million shares. SGEN had ended its last session trading at $109.27. Seattle Genetics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.20 SGEN 52-week low price stands at $62.90 while its 52-week high price is $124.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Seattle Genetics Inc. generated 274.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -45.45%. Seattle Genetics Inc. has the potential to record -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on May 11, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated EXPR as Reiterated on November 30, 2017, with its price target of $9 suggesting that EXPR could surge by 47.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.58% to reach $3.13/share. It started the day trading at $1.94 and traded between $1.58 and $1.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EXPR’s 50-day SMA is 3.4526 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.3225. The stock has a high of $6.24 for the year while the low is $1.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.50%, as 15.04M SGEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.65% of Express Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EXPR shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 225,621 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,099,349 shares of EXPR, with a total valuation of $37,367,591.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Express Inc. shares by 0.70% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,601,373 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -39,736 shares of Express Inc. which are valued at $20,725,080. In the same vein, Divisar Capital Management LLC decreased its Express Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 301,200 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,152,231 shares and is now valued at $19,063,255. Following these latest developments, around 7.01% of Express Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.