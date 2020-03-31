Analysts Turn Mixed On Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI), IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

The shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on October 24, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rogers Communications Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Desjardins Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2019. Macquarie was of a view that RCI is Neutral in its latest report on January 25, 2019. Edward Jones thinks that RCI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $52.23. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.61.

The shares of the company added by 4.99% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $38.13 while ending the day at $40.41. During the trading session, a total of 551669.0 shares were traded which represents a 9.58% incline from the average session volume which is 610130.0 shares. RCI had ended its last session trading at $38.49. Rogers Communications Inc. currently has a market cap of $21.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.23, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.39, with a beta of 0.64. Rogers Communications Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 RCI 52-week low price stands at $32.20 while its 52-week high price is $54.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.76 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Rogers Communications Inc. generated 372.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.37%. Rogers Communications Inc. has the potential to record 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $83. Argus also rated INFO as Upgrade on January 16, 2020, with its price target of $90 suggesting that INFO could surge by 10.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $59.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.76% to reach $69.06/share. It started the day trading at $62.03 and traded between $59.73 and $61.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INFO’s 50-day SMA is 70.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 69.03. The stock has a high of $81.65 for the year while the low is $44.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.00%, as 15.75M RCI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.24% of IHS Markit Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.63, while the P/B ratio is 2.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 36.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more INFO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -63,680 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 41,328,189 shares of INFO, with a total valuation of $2,944,220,184.

Similarly, Artisan Partners LP decreased its IHS Markit Ltd. shares by 10.91% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 20,872,310 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,555,807 shares of IHS Markit Ltd. which are valued at $1,486,943,364. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its IHS Markit Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,639,074 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 20,577,142 shares and is now valued at $1,465,915,596. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of IHS Markit Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.