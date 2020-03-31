Analysts Turn Mixed On MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL), Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

The shares of MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $25 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MaxLinear Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on November 19, 2019, to Buy the MXL stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on May 15, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that MXL is Neutral in its latest report on January 04, 2019. Susquehanna thinks that MXL is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.47.

The shares of the company added by 9.20% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.29 while ending the day at $11.40. During the trading session, a total of 627213.0 shares were traded which represents a -20.86% decline from the average session volume which is 518940.0 shares. MXL had ended its last session trading at $10.44. MaxLinear Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 MXL 52-week low price stands at $7.79 while its 52-week high price is $28.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MaxLinear Inc. generated 93.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -28.57%. MaxLinear Inc. has the potential to record 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Piper Sandler also rated MIST as Downgrade on March 24, 2020, with its price target of $3 suggesting that MIST could surge by 53.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.56% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.965 and traded between $1.81 and $1.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MIST’s 50-day SMA is 17.6582 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.6087. The stock has a high of $27.95 for the year while the low is $1.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11933.03 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 119.81%, as 26,230 MXL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.11% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 418.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -86.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -87.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -90.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RTW Investments LP bought more MIST shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RTW Investments LP purchasing 356,838 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,315,102 shares of MIST, with a total valuation of $81,986,938.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 1.09% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,286,507 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -14,139 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $24,443,633. Following these latest developments, around 9.90% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.