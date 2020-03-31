Analysts Turn Mixed On Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU), Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

The shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $7.75 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Glu Mobile Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. KeyBanc Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on January 15, 2020, to Overweight the GLUU stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. DA Davidson was of a view that GLUU is Buy in its latest report on September 25, 2019. ROTH Capital thinks that GLUU is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.08.

The shares of the company added by 6.22% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.15 while ending the day at $6.49. During the trading session, a total of 7.45 million shares were traded which represents a -78.27% decline from the average session volume which is 4.18 million shares. GLUU had ended its last session trading at $6.11. Glu Mobile Inc. currently has a market cap of $986.48 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 158.29, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 10.55, with a beta of 0.64. Glu Mobile Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 GLUU 52-week low price stands at $3.98 while its 52-week high price is $11.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Glu Mobile Inc. generated 127.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 85.71%. Glu Mobile Inc. has the potential to record 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.07/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.05% to reach $16.75/share. It started the day trading at $7.17 and traded between $6.4125 and $6.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TVTY’s 50-day SMA is 14.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.45. The stock has a high of $26.07 for the year while the low is $1.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 32.34%, as 15.22M GLUU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 35.30% of Tivity Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 48.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Hudson Executive Capital LP bought more TVTY shares, increasing its portfolio by 214.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Hudson Executive Capital LP purchasing 5,973,655 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,755,310 shares of TVTY, with a total valuation of $110,929,778. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TVTY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $84,126,697 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Tivity Health Inc. shares by 0.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,766,610 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 34,916 shares of Tivity Health Inc. which are valued at $60,392,949. Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of Tivity Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.