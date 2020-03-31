Analysts Turn Mixed On First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR), Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

The shares of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $38 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2019. Jefferies was of a view that FR is Hold in its latest report on July 17, 2018. Jefferies thinks that FR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $41.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.41.

The shares of the company added by 5.28% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $30.94 while ending the day at $33.70. During the trading session, a total of 1.67 million shares were traded which represents a -78.09% decline from the average session volume which is 940140.0 shares. FR had ended its last session trading at $32.01. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.27 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.94, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.79, with a beta of 0.96. FR 52-week low price stands at $25.89 while its 52-week high price is $46.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.89%. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $2.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.88% to reach $7.03/share. It started the day trading at $3.50 and traded between $2.235 and $2.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GRIN’s 50-day SMA is 4.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.59. The stock has a high of $7.97 for the year while the low is $2.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5118.06 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.20%, as 5,896 FR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.04% of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.37K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.82% over the last six months.

Similarly, Sanlam Investment Management (Pty… decreased its Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. shares by 9.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 259,762 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -26,749 shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. which are valued at $1,115,678. In the same vein, First State Investment Management… decreased its Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 272,249 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 183,654 shares and is now valued at $788,794. Following these latest developments, around 22.70% of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.