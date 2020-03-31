Analysts Turn Mixed On Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG), Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

The shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $20 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Change Healthcare Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Overweight the CHNG stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2019. Deutsche Bank was of a view that CHNG is Buy in its latest report on September 26, 2019. William Blair thinks that CHNG is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 79.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.66.

The shares of the company added by 10.21% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.50 while ending the day at $11.12. During the trading session, a total of 8.2 million shares were traded which represents a -1.38% decline from the average session volume which is 8.09 million shares. CHNG had ended its last session trading at $10.09. Change Healthcare Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 22.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 CHNG 52-week low price stands at $6.18 while its 52-week high price is $17.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Change Healthcare Inc. generated 3.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. Change Healthcare Inc. has the potential to record 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.16% to reach $60.17/share. It started the day trading at $29.95 and traded between $26.55 and $28.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALK’s 50-day SMA is 52.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 62.17. The stock has a high of $72.22 for the year while the low is $20.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.22%, as 5.69M CHNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.65% of Alaska Air Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.58, while the P/B ratio is 0.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ALK shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 187,366 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,383,017 shares of ALK, with a total valuation of $675,307,038. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more ALK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $446,919,426 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Alaska Air Group Inc. shares by 1.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,176,110 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 98,584 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc. which are valued at $311,646,511. In the same vein, PRIMECAP Management Co. increased its Alaska Air Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 25,150 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,038,017 shares and is now valued at $304,678,338. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Alaska Air Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.