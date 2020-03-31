Analysts Turn Mixed On Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

The shares of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $79 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cerner Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2019, to Buy the CERN stock while also putting a $84 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on November 22, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on September 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 82. Jefferies was of a view that CERN is Hold in its latest report on August 23, 2019. Argus thinks that CERN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $77.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.13.

The shares of the company added by 7.05% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $60.90 while ending the day at $64.24. During the trading session, a total of 2.9 million shares were traded which represents a -10.7% decline from the average session volume which is 2.62 million shares. CERN had ended its last session trading at $60.01. Cerner Corporation currently has a market cap of $20.38 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 39.03, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.81, with a beta of 0.92. Cerner Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 CERN 52-week low price stands at $53.08 while its 52-week high price is $80.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cerner Corporation generated 441.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.42%. Cerner Corporation has the potential to record 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. H.C. Wainwright also rated EPZM as Reiterated on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $36 suggesting that EPZM could surge by 43.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.03% to reach $29.33/share. It started the day trading at $18.07 and traded between $16.00 and $16.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EPZM’s 50-day SMA is 20.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.09. The stock has a high of $27.82 for the year while the low is $9.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.34%, as 7.08M CERN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.48% of Epizyme Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.92% over the past 90 days while it gained 62.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. bought more EPZM shares, increasing its portfolio by 19.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. purchasing 2,184,777 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,659,104 shares of EPZM, with a total valuation of $292,714,599. RP Management LLC (Investment Man… meanwhile bought more EPZM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $196,441,674 worth of shares.

Similarly, Redmile Group LLC increased its Epizyme Inc. shares by 1.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,746,033 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 109,100 shares of Epizyme Inc. which are valued at $187,427,487. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Epizyme Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 340,710 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,669,255 shares and is now valued at $142,922,135. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Epizyme Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.