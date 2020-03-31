Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG), Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

The shares of ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ZAGG Inc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on November 07, 2018, to Neutral the ZAGG stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on March 08, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $16. Northland Capital was of a view that ZAGG is Outperform in its latest report on September 13, 2017. Wunderlich thinks that ZAGG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 02, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.33.

The shares of the company added by 8.49% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.0401 while ending the day at $3.45. During the trading session, a total of 1.02 million shares were traded which represents a -55.76% decline from the average session volume which is 656240.0 shares. ZAGG had ended its last session trading at $3.18. ZAGG Inc currently has a market cap of $110.78 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.77, with a beta of 1.76. ZAGG Inc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 ZAGG 52-week low price stands at $2.06 while its 52-week high price is $9.48.

The ZAGG Inc generated 17.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 145.74%. ZAGG Inc has the potential to record 0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $8.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.88% to reach $11.75/share. It started the day trading at $8.38 and traded between $7.86 and $8.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATCO’s 50-day SMA is 10.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.05. The stock has a high of $14.62 for the year while the low is $5.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -39.21%, as 3.58M ZAGG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.85% of Atlas Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.47, while the P/B ratio is 0.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 751.34K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.67% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel … selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 77,155,000 shares of ATCO, with a total valuation of $817,843,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more ATCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,553,466 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Atlas Corp. shares by 21.89% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,347,807 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 421,707 shares of Atlas Corp. which are valued at $24,886,754. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Atlas Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 44,342 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,079,797 shares and is now valued at $22,045,848. Following these latest developments, around 29.09% of Atlas Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.