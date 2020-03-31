Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC), Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI)

The shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $64 price target. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SEI Investments Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on April 12, 2018. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that SEIC is Mkt Perform in its latest report on April 06, 2016. Oppenheimer thinks that SEIC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 28, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 52.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $66.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.28.

The shares of the company added by 4.97% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $43.47 while ending the day at $46.44. During the trading session, a total of 876151.0 shares were traded which represents a -16.17% decline from the average session volume which is 754170.0 shares. SEIC had ended its last session trading at $44.24. SEI Investments Company currently has a market cap of $7.22 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.38, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.20, with a beta of 1.42. SEI Investments Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.40 SEIC 52-week low price stands at $35.40 while its 52-week high price is $69.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.84 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.86 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.1%. SEI Investments Company has the potential to record 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt published a research note on February 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $100. Needham also rated IPHI as Reiterated on January 17, 2020, with its price target of $100 suggesting that IPHI could surge by 14.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $74.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.75% to reach $90.57/share. It started the day trading at $79.60 and traded between $73.59 and $77.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IPHI's 50-day SMA is 77.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 67.86. The stock has a high of $93.58 for the year while the low is $39.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.36%, as 4.59M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.15% of Inphi Corporation shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 986.75K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.36%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.32% over the past 90 days while it gained 29.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more IPHI shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 212,090 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,345,045 shares of IPHI, with a total valuation of $324,401,060. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more IPHI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $215,406,718 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Inphi Corporation shares by 3.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,471,873 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -84,444 shares of Inphi Corporation which are valued at $184,550,038. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its Inphi Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,204,557 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,030,866 shares and is now valued at $151,624,456. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Inphi Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.