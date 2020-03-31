Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Linde plc (NYSE:LIN), Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC)

The shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $192 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Linde plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on February 10, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on February 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 217. Berenberg was of a view that LIN is Buy in its latest report on November 26, 2019. Atlantic Equities thinks that LIN is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $219.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.98.

The shares of the company added by 5.65% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $170.84 while ending the day at $176.80. During the trading session, a total of 2.47 million shares were traded which represents a 7.65% incline from the average session volume which is 2.67 million shares. LIN had ended its last session trading at $167.34. Linde plc currently has a market cap of $97.85 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 44.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.77, with a beta of 0.76. Linde plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 LIN 52-week low price stands at $146.71 while its 52-week high price is $227.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.89 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Linde plc generated 2.7 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.58%. Linde plc has the potential to record 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital Markets published a research note on October 28, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.95% to reach $25.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.27 and traded between $2.90 and $3.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ASTC’s 50-day SMA is 1.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.04. The stock has a high of $7.75 for the year while the low is $0.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 77031.23 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.91%, as 60,924 LIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.53% of Astrotech Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 184.68%. Looking further, the stock has raised 73.63% over the past 90 days while it gained 62.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Huckleberry Investments LLP bought more ASTC shares, increasing its portfolio by 27.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Huckleberry Investments LLP purchasing 104,546 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 488,050 shares of ASTC, with a total valuation of $819,924.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Astrotech Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 59,016 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Astrotech Corporation which are valued at $99,147. Following these latest developments, around 37.25% of Astrotech Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.