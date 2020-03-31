Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA), Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA)

The shares of Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on December 09, 2019. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kraton Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on December 11, 2018, to Hold the KRA stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on October 26, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Loop Capital in its report released on September 29, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 65. UBS was of a view that KRA is Neutral in its latest report on June 18, 2015. UBS thinks that KRA is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 30, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $12.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 94.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.86.

The shares of the company added by 29.88% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.29 while ending the day at $8.65. During the trading session, a total of 1.02 million shares were traded which represents a -152.91% decline from the average session volume which is 404420.0 shares. KRA had ended its last session trading at $6.66. Kraton Corporation currently has a market cap of $291.16 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.44, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.91, with a beta of 2.66. Kraton Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 KRA 52-week low price stands at $4.45 while its 52-week high price is $38.58.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on December 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.27% to reach $13.88/share. It started the day trading at $6.76 and traded between $6.01 and $6.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TLRA’s 50-day SMA is 9.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.63. The stock has a high of $14.19 for the year while the low is $4.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.48%, as 2.01M KRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.33% of Telaria Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TLRA shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 224,454 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,672,580 shares of TLRA, with a total valuation of $32,658,928. Driehaus Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more TLRA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,894,237 worth of shares.

Similarly, Edenbrook Capital LLC decreased its Telaria Inc. shares by 47.19% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,021,345 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,806,026 shares of Telaria Inc. which are valued at $24,700,836. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Telaria Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 58,912 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,790,996 shares and is now valued at $21,885,971. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Telaria Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.