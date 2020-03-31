Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E), CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST)

The shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eni S.p.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on September 16, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that E is Neutral in its latest report on January 18, 2019. Berenberg thinks that E is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $24.51. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.81.

The shares of the company added by 6.22% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $18.17 while ending the day at $19.14. During the trading session, a total of 585583.0 shares were traded which represents a -25.32% decline from the average session volume which is 467270.0 shares. E had ended its last session trading at $18.02. Eni S.p.A. currently has a market cap of $36.58 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 222.56, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 76.74, with a beta of 0.96. Eni S.p.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 E 52-week low price stands at $12.10 while its 52-week high price is $36.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Eni S.p.A. generated 4.93 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -93.94%. Eni S.p.A. has the potential to record 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on July 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.70 and traded between $0.62 and $0.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTST’s 50-day SMA is 0.7795 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5689. The stock has a high of $8.93 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.17%, as 13.82M E shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.49% of CannTrust Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.83% over the last six months.