Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI), NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

The shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on June 04, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $18 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Diamond S Shipping Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $19.53. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.84.

The shares of the company added by 5.26% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $11.06 while ending the day at $12.00. During the trading session, a total of 907661.0 shares were traded which represents a -65.24% decline from the average session volume which is 549300.0 shares. DSSI had ended its last session trading at $11.40. Diamond S Shipping Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 DSSI 52-week low price stands at $8.73 while its 52-week high price is $17.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.75 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Diamond S Shipping Inc. generated 83.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 105.33%. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has the potential to record 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) is now rated as Outperform. JP Morgan also rated NNBR as Initiated on January 07, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that NNBR could surge by 85.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.26/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.03% to reach $13.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.24 and traded between $1.74 and $1.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NNBR's 50-day SMA is 6.8980 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.6554. The stock has a high of $11.70 for the year while the low is $1.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.05%, as 2.87M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.91% of NN Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 274.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -80.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. bought more NNBR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. purchasing 20,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,336,400 shares of NNBR, with a total valuation of $49,107,100. Legion Partners Asset Management … meanwhile bought more NNBR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $29,987,982 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its NN Inc. shares by 5.56% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,895,123 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -170,328 shares of NN Inc. which are valued at $22,437,203. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its NN Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 12,947 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,844,324 shares and is now valued at $22,043,511. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of NN Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.