Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX), ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

The shares of Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $21 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cryoport Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on July 01, 2019, to Buy the CYRX stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on August 13, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Needham was of a view that CYRX is Buy in its latest report on July 02, 2018. Needham thinks that CYRX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 08, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $23.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.47.

The shares of the company added by 11.75% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $15.28 while ending the day at $16.93. During the trading session, a total of 555586.0 shares were traded which represents a -25.59% decline from the average session volume which is 442370.0 shares. CYRX had ended its last session trading at $15.15. Cryoport Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 18.80 CYRX 52-week low price stands at $12.35 while its 52-week high price is $25.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cryoport Inc. generated 47.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -166.67%. Cryoport Inc. has the potential to record -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on August 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. First Analysis Sec also rated ORBC as Downgrade on February 28, 2019, with its price target of $10 suggesting that ORBC could surge by 69.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.91% to reach $7.08/share. It started the day trading at $2.43 and traded between $1.99 and $2.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ORBC’s 50-day SMA is 3.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.67. The stock has a high of $8.44 for the year while the low is $1.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.41%, as 2.28M CYRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.11% of ORBCOMM Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 831.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 66.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Adage Capital Management LP sold more ORBC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Adage Capital Management LP selling -200,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,762,551 shares of ORBC, with a total valuation of $25,694,044. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more ORBC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,495,641 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ORBCOMM Inc. shares by 2.19% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,076,055 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -113,900 shares of ORBCOMM Inc. which are valued at $16,801,742. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its ORBCOMM Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 143,905 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,171,367 shares and is now valued at $13,807,225. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of ORBCOMM Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.