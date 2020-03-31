Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR), Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC)

The shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $130 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on February 26, 2020, to Buy the BR stock while also putting a $135 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $138. DA Davidson was of a view that BR is Neutral in its latest report on May 08, 2019. Raymond James thinks that BR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 118.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $131.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.57.

The shares of the company added by 5.86% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $90.58 while ending the day at $96.94. During the trading session, a total of 1.02 million shares were traded which represents a 3.02% incline from the average session volume which is 1.05 million shares. BR had ended its last session trading at $91.57. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. currently has a market cap of $11.78 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.07, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.71, with a beta of 0.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 BR 52-week low price stands at $81.90 while its 52-week high price is $136.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.53 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. generated 234.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -200.0%. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. has the potential to record 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sandler O’Neill published a research note on December 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $17.50. Compass Point also rated RC as Downgrade on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $16.50 suggesting that RC could surge by 59.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.63% to reach $16.57/share. It started the day trading at $7.22 and traded between $6.29 and $6.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RC’s 50-day SMA is 13.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.93. The stock has a high of $16.90 for the year while the low is $3.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1749399.75 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -44.19%, as 976,340 BR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.17% of Ready Capital Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.66, while the P/B ratio is 0.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 559.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 43.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.54% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Waterfall Asset Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,793,685 shares of RC, with a total valuation of $185,508,433. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $84,096,477 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ready Capital Corporation shares by 21.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,926,254 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 346,657 shares of Ready Capital Corporation which are valued at $27,930,683. In the same vein, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its Ready Capital Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 587,962 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,617,170 shares and is now valued at $23,448,965. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Ready Capital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.