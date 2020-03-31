Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN), FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

The shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AstraZeneca PLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on April 02, 2019. Shore Capital was of a view that AZN is Buy in its latest report on January 25, 2019. Jefferies thinks that AZN is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 19 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $51.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.74.

The shares of the company added by 4.85% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $42.80 while ending the day at $44.53. During the trading session, a total of 6.93 million shares were traded which represents a -71.07% decline from the average session volume which is 4.05 million shares. AZN had ended its last session trading at $42.47. AstraZeneca PLC currently has a market cap of $116.94 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 86.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.92, with a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca PLC debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 AZN 52-week low price stands at $36.15 while its 52-week high price is $51.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The AstraZeneca PLC generated 5.37 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. AstraZeneca PLC has the potential to record 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on May 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.66% to reach $63.86/share. It started the day trading at $35.40 and traded between $31.85 and $35.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FGEN’s 50-day SMA is 39.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 41.67. The stock has a high of $55.71 for the year while the low is $22.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.02%, as 5.50M AZN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.68% of FibroGen Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 711.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 31.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more FGEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 679,782 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,284,506 shares of FGEN, with a total valuation of $388,092,351. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more FGEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $287,134,608 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its FibroGen Inc. shares by 0.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,895,541 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 50,689 shares of FibroGen Inc. which are valued at $246,433,614. In the same vein, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its FibroGen Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 452,500 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,955,787 shares and is now valued at $165,351,897. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of FibroGen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.