Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD), Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

The shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $69 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Guggenheim advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2019, to Buy the ACAD stock while also putting a $60 price target. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on October 24, 2019. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $44. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on October 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. SVB Leerink was of a view that ACAD is Outperform in its latest report on September 13, 2019. Canaccord Genuity thinks that ACAD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $56.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.95.

The shares of the company added by 6.41% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $38.73 while ending the day at $41.32. During the trading session, a total of 1.09 million shares were traded which represents a 24.34% incline from the average session volume which is 1.44 million shares. ACAD had ended its last session trading at $38.83. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 10.10 ACAD 52-week low price stands at $21.56 while its 52-week high price is $53.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 189.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -73.53%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on July 12, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $108. Sidoti also rated EBIX as Reiterated on December 19, 2017, with its price target of $90 suggesting that EBIX could surge by 74.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.47% to reach $62.00/share. It started the day trading at $17.80 and traded between $15.92 and $16.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EBIX’s 50-day SMA is 27.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.68. The stock has a high of $53.94 for the year while the low is $8.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.93%, as 6.49M ACAD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 28.03% of Ebix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.07, while the P/B ratio is 0.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 537.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EBIX shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 161,069 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,313,375 shares of EBIX, with a total valuation of $87,605,635. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EBIX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $64,028,717 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Ebix Inc. shares by 24.73% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,388,528 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -784,907 shares of Ebix Inc. which are valued at $63,152,680. In the same vein, St. Denis J. Villere & Co. LLC decreased its Ebix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 73,570 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,555,892 shares and is now valued at $41,137,784. Following these latest developments, around 14.00% of Ebix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.