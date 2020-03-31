Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

The shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $43 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ABM Industries Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on February 14, 2019. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $45. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that ABM is Overweight in its latest report on September 11, 2017. Sidoti thinks that ABM is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.99.

The shares of the company added by 9.91% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $21.60 while ending the day at $24.17. During the trading session, a total of 602345.0 shares were traded which represents a -36.17% decline from the average session volume which is 442350.0 shares. ABM had ended its last session trading at $21.99. ABM Industries Incorporated currently has a market cap of $1.61 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.71, with a beta of 1.05. ABM Industries Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.55, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 ABM 52-week low price stands at $19.79 while its 52-week high price is $42.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ABM Industries Incorporated generated 69.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.51%. ABM Industries Incorporated has the potential to record 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Atlantic Equities published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Wells Fargo also rated OXY as Downgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that OXY could surge by 48.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.17% to reach $21.29/share. It started the day trading at $11.45 and traded between $10.20 and $11.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OXY’s 50-day SMA is 30.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.83. The stock has a high of $68.83 for the year while the low is $9.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 110.18%, as 50.89M ABM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.69% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 23.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more OXY shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 1,425,407 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 89,662,134 shares of OXY, with a total valuation of $2,935,538,267. Icahn Associates Holding LLC meanwhile bought more OXY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,901,656,853 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares by 0.02% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 72,088,067 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 17,099 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation which are valued at $2,360,163,314. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,884,804 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 45,365,155 shares and is now valued at $1,485,255,175. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.