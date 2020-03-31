2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST), Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

The shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on May 31, 2019. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Twist Bioscience Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2018, to Neutral the TWST stock while also putting a $27 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $36.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.36.

The shares of the company added by 7.33% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $30.04 while ending the day at $32.20. During the trading session, a total of 704984.0 shares were traded which represents a -10.84% decline from the average session volume which is 636040.0 shares. TWST had ended its last session trading at $30.00. Twist Bioscience Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 TWST 52-week low price stands at $18.52 while its 52-week high price is $35.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Twist Bioscience Corporation generated 26.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.0%. Twist Bioscience Corporation has the potential to record -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $78. Morgan Stanley also rated AAXN as Downgrade on February 20, 2020, with its price target of $94 suggesting that AAXN could surge by 11.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $74.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.65% to reach $78.44/share. It started the day trading at $76.36 and traded between $69.10 and $69.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AAXN’s 50-day SMA is 75.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 67.10. The stock has a high of $90.10 for the year while the low is $49.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.57%, as 5.36M TWST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.19% of Axon Enterprise Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5343.08, while the P/B ratio is 7.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 818.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.72% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AAXN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 64,535 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,197,345 shares of AAXN, with a total valuation of $556,858,583. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AAXN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $417,910,264 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Axon Enterprise Inc. shares by 20.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,933,527 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 839,669 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc. which are valued at $381,706,984. In the same vein, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its Axon Enterprise Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 93,118 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,188,918 shares and is now valued at $324,096,586. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Axon Enterprise Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.