2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA), Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

The shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on January 19, 2018. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 11, 2016. Clarkson Capital was of a view that NNA is Buy in its latest report on September 18, 2014. Deutsche Bank thinks that NNA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 16, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 139.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.85.

The shares of the company added by 13.64% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.63 while ending the day at $5.00. During the trading session, a total of 501639.0 shares were traded which represents a -123.26% decline from the average session volume which is 224690.0 shares. NNA had ended its last session trading at $4.40. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 NNA 52-week low price stands at $2.09 while its 52-week high price is $11.52.

The Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation generated 44.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 81.82%.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN) is now rated as Neutral. BofA/Merrill also rated AAN as Initiated on September 26, 2019, with its price target of $75 suggesting that AAN could surge by 45.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.65% to reach $41.67/share. It started the day trading at $23.54 and traded between $21.35 and $22.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AAN’s 50-day SMA is 43.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 57.74. The stock has a high of $78.65 for the year while the low is $13.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.62%, as 4.02M NNA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.11% of Aaron’s Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 54.34, while the P/B ratio is 0.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 43.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more AAN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -3,228 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,190,607 shares of AAN, with a total valuation of $282,806,573. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $273,333,078 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Aaron’s Inc. shares by 1.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,709,254 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 77,005 shares of Aaron’s Inc. which are valued at $224,544,960. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Aaron’s Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 215,127 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,297,599 shares and is now valued at $169,024,569. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Aaron’s Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.