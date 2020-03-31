2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN), Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

The shares of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $108 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eaton Corporation plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on February 18, 2020, to Buy the ETN stock while also putting a $121 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Gordon Haskett Markets when it published its report on February 12, 2020. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on February 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 97. Vertical Research was of a view that ETN is Buy in its latest report on February 06, 2020. Deutsche Bank thinks that ETN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 05, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 115.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $98.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.68.

The shares of the company added by 5.07% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $74.00 while ending the day at $78.32. During the trading session, a total of 2.81 million shares were traded which represents a 20.42% incline from the average session volume which is 3.53 million shares. ETN had ended its last session trading at $74.54. Eaton Corporation plc currently has a market cap of $33.83 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.91, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.24, with a beta of 1.27. Eaton Corporation plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 ETN 52-week low price stands at $56.42 while its 52-week high price is $105.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.37 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Eaton Corporation plc generated 370.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.03%. Eaton Corporation plc has the potential to record 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $74. Even though the stock has been trading at $73.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.83% to reach $99.20/share. It started the day trading at $77.76 and traded between $72.52 and $77.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INGR’s 50-day SMA is 84.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 83.04. The stock has a high of $99.51 for the year while the low is $59.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.51%, as 2.52M ETN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.80% of Ingredion Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.61, while the P/B ratio is 1.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 611.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more INGR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 5,927 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,312,773 shares of INGR, with a total valuation of $525,853,991. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more INGR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $482,145,731 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management increased its Ingredion Incorporated shares by 4.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,223,553 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 148,589 shares of Ingredion Incorporated which are valued at $268,521,965. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Ingredion Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 111,767 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,740,618 shares and is now valued at $228,293,479. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Ingredion Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.