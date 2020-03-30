Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -1.44% on 03/27/20. The shares fell to a low of $51.54 before closing at $52.77. Intraday shares traded counted 25.35 million, which was -24.21% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 20.41M. VZ’s previous close was $53.54 while the outstanding shares total 4.20B. The firm has a beta of 0.45, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.34, and a growth ratio of 3.15. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.60, with weekly volatility at 6.74% and ATR at 2.90. The VZ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $48.84 and a $62.22 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Verizon Communications Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $221.66 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For VZ, the company has in raw cash 2.59 billion on their books with 14.04 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 37.47 billion million total, with 44.87 billion as their total liabilities.

VZ were able to record 17.81 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1000000.0. In cash movements, the company had a total of 35.75 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Verizon Communications Inc. recorded a total of 34.77 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 1.42% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 5.41%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 28.14 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 6.64 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 4.20B with the revenue now reading 1.26 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.15 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.81 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VZ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VZ attractive?

In related news, EVP and Group CEO-VZ Consumer, Dunne Ronan bought 18,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 28. The purchase was performed at an average price of 53.47, for a total value of 1,007,321. As the purchase deal closes, the SVP & Controller, Skiadas Anthony T now sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 621,195. Also, EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff, SILLIMAN CRAIG L. sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 26. The shares were cost at an average price of 59.55 per share, with a total market value of 80,154. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff, SILLIMAN CRAIG L. now holds 1,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 81,507. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.03%.

8 out of 27 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 18 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Verizon Communications Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VZ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $61.64.