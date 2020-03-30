Two Stocks To Tuck Away: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB), Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

The shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $300 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SVB Financial Group, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on October 25, 2019, to Buy the SIVB stock while also putting a $275 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on July 29, 2019. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $300. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that SIVB is Mkt Perform in its latest report on July 08, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that SIVB is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $231.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.11% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $156.01 while ending the day at $159.34. During the trading session, a total of 868576.0 shares were traded which represents a -31.65% decline from the average session volume which is 659740.0 shares. SIVB had ended its last session trading at $171.53. SVB Financial Group currently has a market cap of $8.84 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.33, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.92, with a beta of 2.13. SIVB 52-week low price stands at $127.39 while its 52-week high price is $270.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $5.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $5.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.51%. SVB Financial Group has the potential to record 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on March 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.74% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.69 and traded between $2.41 and $2.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FSM’s 50-day SMA is 3.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.41. The stock has a high of $4.59 for the year while the low is $1.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.56%, as 7.90M SIVB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.99% of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.21, while the P/B ratio is 0.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.19% over the last six months.