Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY), IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)

The shares of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Skyline Champion Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on January 30, 2020, to Hold the SKY stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on November 29, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Barclays was of a view that SKY is Overweight in its latest report on October 02, 2018. Jefferies thinks that SKY is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.07.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.89% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.31 while ending the day at $15.42. During the trading session, a total of 640248.0 shares were traded which represents a -5.63% decline from the average session volume which is 606140.0 shares. SKY had ended its last session trading at $16.74. Skyline Champion Corporation currently has a market cap of $948.64 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.63, with a beta of 2.98. Skyline Champion Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 SKY 52-week low price stands at $10.82 while its 52-week high price is $37.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Skyline Champion Corporation generated 171.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.13%. Skyline Champion Corporation has the potential to record 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barrington Research published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.41% to reach $21.06/share. It started the day trading at $9.99 and traded between $8.73 and $9.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IMAX’s 50-day SMA is 15.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.62. The stock has a high of $25.75 for the year while the low is $6.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 46.89%, as 5.40M SKY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.47% of IMAX Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.92, while the P/B ratio is 1.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought more IMAX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchasing 65,500 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,770,805 shares of IMAX, with a total valuation of $89,909,142. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more IMAX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $85,979,788 worth of shares.

Similarly, Templeton Asset Management Ltd. (… decreased its IMAX Corporation shares by 7.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,246,426 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -331,459 shares of IMAX Corporation which are valued at $66,159,317. In the same vein, Templeton Asset Management Ltd. decreased its IMAX Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 242,282 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,230,958 shares and is now valued at $65,918,326. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of IMAX Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.