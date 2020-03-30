Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM), TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

The shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $5 price target. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 08, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Berenberg in its report released on July 12, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that RYAM is Outperform in its latest report on May 30, 2017. BofA/Merrill thinks that RYAM is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.72. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.96.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.09% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.03 while ending the day at $1.10. During the trading session, a total of 969436.0 shares were traded which represents a -37.33% decline from the average session volume which is 705940.0 shares. RYAM had ended its last session trading at $1.21. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 RYAM 52-week low price stands at $0.93 while its 52-week high price is $15.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.78 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. generated 64.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has the potential to record -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) is now rated as Buy. H.C. Wainwright also rated TXMD as Initiated on October 17, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that TXMD could surge by 86.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.29/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.28% to reach $8.25/share. It started the day trading at $1.22 and traded between $1.04 and $1.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TXMD’s 50-day SMA is 1.9428 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.5804. The stock has a high of $5.04 for the year while the low is $0.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 90.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.01%, as 94.25M RYAM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 39.94% of TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 22.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more TXMD shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 3,935,541 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,239,545 shares of TXMD, with a total valuation of $32,514,831. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TXMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,109,675 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares by 5.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,241,263 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -933,577 shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc. which are valued at $27,447,734. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,947,465 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 16,175,105 shares and is now valued at $27,335,927. Following these latest developments, around 7.40% of TherapeuticsMD Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.