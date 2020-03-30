Two Stocks To Tuck Away: LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB), Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)

The shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2020, to Buy the LYB stock while also putting a $61 price target. The stock had earned Sector Outperform rating from Scotiabank Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. That day the Scotiabank set price target on the stock to $78. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on February 28, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 71. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that LYB is Sector Perform in its latest report on December 20, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that LYB is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $68.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.40% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $48.56 while ending the day at $49.40. During the trading session, a total of 3.59 million shares were traded which represents a -9.34% decline from the average session volume which is 3.28 million shares. LYB had ended its last session trading at $53.93. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. currently has a market cap of $17.99 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.14, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.37, with a beta of 1.50. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 LYB 52-week low price stands at $33.71 while its 52-week high price is $98.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.91 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The LyondellBasell Industries N.V. generated 888.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.23%. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has the potential to record 8.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.74/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.08% to reach $2.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.7795 and traded between $0.64 and $0.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AKRX’s 50-day SMA is 1.1456 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.9840. The stock has a high of $5.46 for the year while the low is $0.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.35%, as 9.14M LYB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.50% of Akorn Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -83.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AKRX shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 360,136 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,020,866 shares of AKRX, with a total valuation of $17,424,205. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more AKRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,261,673 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Akorn Inc. shares by 1.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,448,732 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 159,685 shares of Akorn Inc. which are valued at $9,800,529. In the same vein, Stonehill Capital Management LLC increased its Akorn Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,031,231 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,374,699 shares and is now valued at $7,394,651. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Akorn Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.