Two Stocks To Tuck Away: iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT), Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.38.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.46% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.76 while ending the day at $6.95. During the trading session, a total of 900250.0 shares were traded which represents a -78.05% decline from the average session volume which is 505620.0 shares. IHRT had ended its last session trading at $7.51. iHeartMedia Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 IHRT 52-week low price stands at $5.86 while its 52-week high price is $19.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.16 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. iHeartMedia Inc. has the potential to record 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on October 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.34% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.42 and traded between $1.20 and $1.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WTRH’s 50-day SMA is 0.5703 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.7353. The stock has a high of $12.90 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.82%, as 10.78M IHRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.19% of Waitr Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.56%. Looking further, the stock has raised 263.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.99% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Leucadia National Corp. (Asset Ma… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,895,000 shares of WTRH, with a total valuation of $1,398,305. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WTRH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,389,003 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pelham Capital Ltd. decreased its Waitr Holdings Inc. shares by 18.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,595,241 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -800,651 shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. which are valued at $1,290,692. In the same vein, Conifer Management LLC decreased its Waitr Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,000,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,000,000 shares and is now valued at $1,077,000. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Waitr Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.