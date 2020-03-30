Two Stocks To Tuck Away: EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG), Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

The shares of EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $39 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EOG Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $78. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. Stifel was of a view that EOG is Hold in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Edward Jones thinks that EOG is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 19 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $61.91. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.93% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $34.88 while ending the day at $36.00. During the trading session, a total of 9.96 million shares were traded which represents a -70.25% decline from the average session volume which is 5.85 million shares. EOG had ended its last session trading at $39.53. EOG Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 EOG 52-week low price stands at $27.00 while its 52-week high price is $107.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The EOG Resources Inc. generated 2.03 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.85%. EOG Resources Inc. has the potential to record 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on November 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.07/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.58% to reach $8.25/share. It started the day trading at $4.87 and traded between $4.28 and $4.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CMRE’s 50-day SMA is 6.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.88. The stock has a high of $10.85 for the year while the low is $3.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -42.80%, as 1.73M EOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.82% of Costamare Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.48, while the P/B ratio is 0.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought more CMRE shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchasing 459,477 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,916,454 shares of CMRE, with a total valuation of $32,104,445. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more CMRE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,248,245 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Costamare Inc. shares by 4.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,299,418 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 96,729 shares of Costamare Inc. which are valued at $15,015,200. In the same vein, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd. increased its Costamare Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,146,948 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,146,948 shares and is now valued at $14,019,570. Following these latest developments, around 77.90% of Costamare Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.