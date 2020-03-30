Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB), Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

The shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Northcoast in its latest research note that was published on October 29, 2019. Northcoast wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on October 02, 2018. Longbow was of a view that CTB is Buy in its latest report on January 31, 2018. Northcoast thinks that CTB is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $34.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.14.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.18% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $17.235 while ending the day at $17.46. During the trading session, a total of 536252.0 shares were traded which represents a -36.65% decline from the average session volume which is 392430.0 shares. CTB had ended its last session trading at $18.81. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 CTB 52-week low price stands at $13.82 while its 52-week high price is $33.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cooper Tire & Rubber Company generated 391.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 78.43%. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has the potential to record 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on September 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Stifel also rated MRTN as Downgrade on July 10, 2018, with its price target of $20 suggesting that MRTN could surge by 19.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.90% to reach $23.00/share. It started the day trading at $19.55 and traded between $18.03 and $18.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRTN’s 50-day SMA is 20.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.41. The stock has a high of $23.39 for the year while the low is $16.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1133133.41 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.47%, as 867,187 CTB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.24% of Marten Transport Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.68, while the P/B ratio is 1.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 209.66K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MRTN shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 183,656 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,830,558 shares of MRTN, with a total valuation of $113,929,103. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more MRTN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $88,872,219 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its Marten Transport Ltd. shares by 4.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,507,154 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 100,716 shares of Marten Transport Ltd. which are valued at $48,989,789. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Marten Transport Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 17,312 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,402,981 shares and is now valued at $46,954,249. Following these latest developments, around 22.60% of Marten Transport Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.