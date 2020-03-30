Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP), Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

The shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on May 03, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that ELP is Neutral in its latest report on March 27, 2018. Citigroup thinks that ELP is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.27% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.86 while ending the day at $9.98. During the trading session, a total of 1.2 million shares were traded which represents a -59.23% decline from the average session volume which is 750780.0 shares. ELP had ended its last session trading at $11.00. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL currently has a market cap of $3.08 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.11, with a beta of 0.80. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 ELP 52-week low price stands at $8.28 while its 52-week high price is $18.15.

The Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL generated 511.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.88%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has the potential to record 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is now rated as Sector Weight. JP Morgan also rated RUN as Initiated on January 16, 2020, with its price target of $19 suggesting that RUN could surge by 54.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.45% to reach $22.45/share. It started the day trading at $11.79 and traded between $10.12 and $10.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RUN’s 50-day SMA is 17.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.43. The stock has a high of $23.66 for the year while the low is $7.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.64%, as 18.12M ELP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.10% of Sunrun Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 51.36, while the P/B ratio is 1.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tiger Global Management LLC bought more RUN shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tiger Global Management LLC purchasing 1,059,257 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,773,257 shares of RUN, with a total valuation of $575,814,790. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more RUN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $213,972,209 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Sunrun Inc. shares by 21.20% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,331,592 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,972,991 shares of Sunrun Inc. which are valued at $141,792,989. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Sunrun Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 225,941 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,106,696 shares and is now valued at $137,443,501. Following these latest developments, around 4.40% of Sunrun Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.