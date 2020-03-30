Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD), Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)

The shares of Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cactus Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. BofA/Merrill was of a view that WHD is Buy in its latest report on June 25, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that WHD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $19.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.32.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.60% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.675 while ending the day at $11.20. During the trading session, a total of 840510.0 shares were traded which represents a -60.24% decline from the average session volume which is 524530.0 shares. WHD had ended its last session trading at $12.39. Cactus Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.30 WHD 52-week low price stands at $8.16 while its 52-week high price is $40.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cactus Inc. generated 202.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -32.43%. Cactus Inc. has the potential to record 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital Markets published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Robert W. Baird also rated ABUS as Initiated on February 20, 2020, with its price target of $8 suggesting that ABUS could surge by 87.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.26/share, analysts expect it to down by -46.46% to reach $9.32/share. It started the day trading at $2.00 and traded between $1.12 and $1.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABUS’s 50-day SMA is 2.7046 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.0171. The stock has a high of $4.56 for the year while the low is $0.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 593131.7 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.78%, as 564,780 WHD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.27% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 629.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RTW Investments LP bought more ABUS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RTW Investments LP purchasing 103,787 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,666,754 shares of ABUS, with a total valuation of $16,546,922. Jennison Associates LLC meanwhile bought more ABUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,595,864 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 30.35% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.