Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY), Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

The shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ally Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on February 20, 2020, to Equal Weight the ALLY stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $33. The stock was given Overweight rating by Stephens in its report released on September 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that ALLY is Buy in its latest report on February 26, 2019. Barclays thinks that ALLY is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 34.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.15% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.44 while ending the day at $15.77. During the trading session, a total of 5.5 million shares were traded which represents a 4.37% incline from the average session volume which is 5.75 million shares. ALLY had ended its last session trading at $17.17. Ally Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.43 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.63, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.32, with a beta of 1.50. ALLY 52-week low price stands at $10.22 while its 52-week high price is $35.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.95 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.79%. Ally Financial Inc. has the potential to record 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $5.61 and traded between $4.85 and $4.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBSW’s 50-day SMA is 8.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.09. The stock has a high of $13.27 for the year while the low is $3.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.86%, as 7.91M ALLY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.87% of Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 33.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more SBSW shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 3,093,304 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,234,810 shares of SBSW, with a total valuation of $255,786,493. Exor Investments (UK) LLP meanwhile sold more SBSW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $231,811,580 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares by 13.08% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,987,796 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 808,144 shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited which are valued at $59,116,754. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,040,806 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,805,989 shares and is now valued at $49,118,667.