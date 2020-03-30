Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX), HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

The shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Rosenblatt in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $102 price target. Rosenblatt wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wix.com Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2019. Rosenblatt was of a view that WIX is Sell in its latest report on February 20, 2019. Citigroup thinks that WIX is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $152.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.03.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.30% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $106.23 while ending the day at $106.26. During the trading session, a total of 906890.0 shares were traded which represents a -14.93% decline from the average session volume which is 789080.0 shares. WIX had ended its last session trading at $119.80. Wix.com Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 WIX 52-week low price stands at $76.81 while its 52-week high price is $156.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Wix.com Ltd. generated 283.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -176.47%. Wix.com Ltd. has the potential to record -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $1.23 and traded between $1.00 and $1.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HEXO’s 50-day SMA is 1.1545 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.8721. The stock has a high of $8.40 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 29.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.17%, as 30.40M WIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.53% of HEXO Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 67.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.54% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 5.83% of HEXO Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.